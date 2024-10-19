Chandigarh: Edu conclave to discuss role of AI in education

School principals, education experts and innovators from across the country attended Eduthon 4.0 in the city on Saturday and discussed the future of education, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. (From left) Testler director Nagina Bains, educationist Swaroop Sampat, The Lallantop founding editor Saurabh Dwivedi, LEAD Group co-founder and CEO Sumeet Mehta, TRINITi founder Ankur Malhotra and Chitkara International School director Niyati Chitkara during Eduthon 4.0 at a hotel in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The conclave organised by TRINITi and powered by Chitkara University saw over 350 attendees who talked about the rapidly evolving educational landscape.

Ankur Malhotra, founder of TRINITi, said that this year’s edition brought together education pioneers and tech leaders from across the nation. “We’ve sparked deeper conversations on how AI and robotics can revolutionise learning. The response from school leaders and innovators was overwhelming, highlighting the transformative phase education is undergoing,” added Malhotra.

Saurabh Dwivedi, founding editor of The Lallantop was the chief guest of the event.

Dwivedi shared his thoughts on the role of technology in education and emphasised the importance of adapting digital tools to make learning more engaging and accessible. “Teachers are the unsung heroes of our journey. They shape our future with every lesson they impart,” Saurabh said.

He also shared personal reflections on the role of mothers and teachers in shaping lives. “Like mothers, our teachers mold and inspire us, embodying the very essence of wisdom,” Saurabh added.

Educationist Dr Swaroop Sampat Rawal, the guest of honour, at the conclave did a session on life skills and holistic education. She discussed her work with CBSE in training teachers to integrate life skills and experiential learning into the modern curriculum.

Niyati Chitkara, director of Chitkara International School, was part of a panel titled “The New Age Education Manifesto: Where Past Meets Present Meets Future”.

She raised concerns about students relying significantly on AI assistance and questioned whether schools were equipped to deal with mental health challenges among students. “We need teachers who can contribute to both intellectual and emotional development of students,” she said.

Niyati also highlighted the importance of a healthy and natural lifestyle for students. “Schools are responsible for providing nutritious food to students and promote spending time outdoors,” she added.

Other speakers at the event included Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, home secretary of Punjab, Robin Aggarwal, director oflLearning Paths School Abhiraj Malhotra, founder and CEO of Schoolpad, Charan Lakkaraju, founder of Student Tribe, Gaurav Yadav, founder of Indian Principal’s Network, educationist Ramo sir, Rakesh Kalra, founder of UrbanPro, and Nagina Bains, director at Testler.