Chandigarh end Ranji Trophy campaign with draw

After bowling out Chandigarh for 267 runs, Karnataka declared its innings at 563 runs at the loss of five wickets and took a handsome 296 runs lead. Chandigarh, while resuming its overnight score of 61/0, lost settled batsmen – Shivam Bhambri (33), Arslan Khan (63), Manan Vohra (23) and Kunal Mahajan (1) in quick succession with 1,274 on the board as the team found themselves in trouble for an inning defeat. Later, patience of Ankit Kaushik (15 off 56 balls) followed by unbeaten batsmen – Mayank Sidhu (56) and Karan Kaila (25) forced visitors to settle for a draw as the scorecard read 236/5 at the end of the day.

Chandigarh played six matches in the tournament and settled for five draws and one defeat.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu beat Punjab by nine wickets.