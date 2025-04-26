Chandigarh: Ex-IPS officer Pachnanda among 45 felicitated at Summit India’s ‘Atharv Bharat’

RK Pachnanda, IPS officer (retd), was honoured with National Excellence Award 2025 at Summit India’s “Atharv Bharat” event held in Chandigarh on Friday. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria presenting the National Excellence Award to retired IPS officer RK Pachnanda. (HT Photo)

The awards were presented by Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, along with Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. As many as 45 persons were awarded for their contribution in the fields of education, public service and social development.

Pachnanda served as the former chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission as well as the Haryana Public Service Commission. He is also former DG ITBP and NDRF, and commissioner of police, Kolkata.

Others awarded during the occasion included Maj Gen Jagjit Singh Nanda (retd); educationalists Manu Raj Malhotra and Saadgi Malhotra; IT expert Kirti Dhingra, and retired chief engineer Rajat Bhattacharya.

The keynote addresses delivered by the governors highlighted the role of inclusive leadership and visionary action in shaping a stronger and self-reliant India.

In his address, Kataria said, “True national development is rooted in the empowerment of individuals through education, ethics and empathy.” Shukla said, “When leaders in education, governance, and social development come together, the nation moves forward with strength and a clarity of vision.”