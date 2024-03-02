Chandigarh excise department raids bottling plant, records discrepancies

The excise department on Friday conducted a raid at a bottling plant of M/s Zannat Beverages Private Limited, located in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, and found discrepancies in the stock of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), commonly known as spirit. Discrepancies were found in the stock of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), commonly known as spirit. (HT File photo)

Police said there was a substantial difference found in the stock of ENA/blended product in storage/blending vessels as well as in the physical stock of finished liquor cases in the said premises.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police are investigating the involvement of both the bottling plant and transporters in the illegal flow of liquor.

A case under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act was registered at the Industrial Area police station on the complaint of Jagdeep Saigal, additional excise and taxation commissioner-cum-collector, UT, against directors of the authorised signatory M/s Zannat Beverages Pvt Ltd, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh.