 Chandigarh excise department raids bottling plant, records discrepancies - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh excise department raids bottling plant, records discrepancies

Chandigarh excise department raids bottling plant, records discrepancies

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Chandigarh Police said there was a substantial difference found in the stock of ENA/blended product in storage/blending vessels as well as in the physical stock of finished liquor cases in the said premises

The excise department on Friday conducted a raid at a bottling plant of M/s Zannat Beverages Private Limited, located in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, and found discrepancies in the stock of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), commonly known as spirit.

Discrepancies were found in the stock of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), commonly known as spirit. (HT File photo)
Discrepancies were found in the stock of extra neutral alcohol (ENA), commonly known as spirit. (HT File photo)

Police said there was a substantial difference found in the stock of ENA/blended product in storage/blending vessels as well as in the physical stock of finished liquor cases in the said premises.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police are investigating the involvement of both the bottling plant and transporters in the illegal flow of liquor.

A case under Sections 61-1-14 of the Excise Act was registered at the Industrial Area police station on the complaint of Jagdeep Saigal, additional excise and taxation commissioner-cum-collector, UT, against directors of the authorised signatory M/s Zannat Beverages Pvt Ltd, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On