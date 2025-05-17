Chandigarh: Five juveniles apprehended in Ram Darbar murder case

A day after a 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death with sharp-edged weapons following a dispute during a cricket game at a park in Ram Darbar, Phase 2, police cracked the case by apprehending five juveniles. The victim was rushed to GMCH- 32, Chandigarh, but was declared dead by doctors. (HT Photo)

The police also recovered the weapons used in the crime, including multiple knives.

The incident took place around 7 pm in Cactus Park, Ram Darbar, Phase 2, on Thursday. According to the police, the victim, Sagar Rajput, was attacked by a group of local boys sitting in the park after they were hit by a cricket ball. An argument ensued, escalating into violence.

As per the complaint filed by Mahesh Kumar, the victim’s father, he was on an evening walk when he saw his son being assaulted by two boys, Veer Kangra and Varun, along with their accomplices. “They stabbed my son repeatedly from the front and back. When I tried to intervene, they threatened to kill me before running towards the forest,” he told the police. Sagar was rushed to GMCH- 32 but was declared dead by doctors.