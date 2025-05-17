Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Five juveniles apprehended in Ram Darbar murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 17, 2025 09:44 AM IST

The incident took place around 7 pm in Cactus Park, Ram Darbar, Phase 2, on Thursday; according to the police, the victim, Sagar Rajput, was attacked by a group of local boys sitting in the park after they were hit by a cricket ball; an argument ensued, escalating into violence

A day after a 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death with sharp-edged weapons following a dispute during a cricket game at a park in Ram Darbar, Phase 2, police cracked the case by apprehending five juveniles.

The victim was rushed to GMCH- 32, Chandigarh, but was declared dead by doctors. (HT Photo)
The victim was rushed to GMCH- 32, Chandigarh, but was declared dead by doctors. (HT Photo)

The police also recovered the weapons used in the crime, including multiple knives.

The incident took place around 7 pm in Cactus Park, Ram Darbar, Phase 2, on Thursday. According to the police, the victim, Sagar Rajput, was attacked by a group of local boys sitting in the park after they were hit by a cricket ball. An argument ensued, escalating into violence.

As per the complaint filed by Mahesh Kumar, the victim’s father, he was on an evening walk when he saw his son being assaulted by two boys, Veer Kangra and Varun, along with their accomplices. “They stabbed my son repeatedly from the front and back. When I tried to intervene, they threatened to kill me before running towards the forest,” he told the police. Sagar was rushed to GMCH- 32 but was declared dead by doctors.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Five juveniles apprehended in Ram Darbar murder case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On