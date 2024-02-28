Chandigarh: Former Youth Congress president acquitted in cheating case

A local sessions court has accepted the appeal filed by former Chandigarh Youth Congress president Vijay Pal Singh Dimpy and has acquitted him on Tuesday in the case of cheating former Punjab director general of police (DGP) SS Virk of ₹50 lakh. Dimpy was arrested on April 6, 2014, on the complaint Virk wherein he had accused him of duping him of ₹ 50 lakh in 2006. (HT Photo)

Dimpy was arrested on April 6, 2014, on the complaint Virk wherein he had accused him of duping him of ₹50 lakh in 2006. Once a close associate of Virk, Dimpy was arrested on a warrant after a case was registered against him in January 2013 under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) at Sector 3 police station.

According to the allegations, Virk had paid money to Dimpy to look for property in the city, and alleged that Dimpy failed to locate the place and did not return the money. The complaint was filed in 2012 and a case was registered in 2013.

While the case was heard in the district court on March 13, 2019, the court of chief judicial magistrate Abhishek Phutela awarded one-year simple imprisonment to Dimpy. The court had held him guilty under Section 406 but had acquitted him under Section 420.

However, Dimpy was released on bail, and then he filed an appeal under Section 374 (appeal from convictions) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The court of additional sessions judge Narender accepted his appeal and acquitted him of the charges.

Till the final judgment was not uploaded, his counsel advocates Terminder Singh, Navi Bajwa and Navjyoti said that the amount was returned back to Virk in 2014. They said it was a friendly loan which was returned but Virk being former DGP of Punjab had used his influence to get the case registered. They added that earlier, a cancellation report had also been filed by the Chandigarh Police in this matter before the case was registered.