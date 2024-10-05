Chandigarh Golf League 2024: Mulligans, Comets, Gladiators book knockout stage spots

The Mulligans on Friday posted a thumping 6-1 win over Sultans of Swing, bringing an end to the side’s unbeaten run at the third edition of Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club. The win helped them secure a spot in the knockout stage. Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo continued her unbeaten run to take The Mulligans through. (HT Photo)

The Mulligans, who needed 4.5 points to qualify, are now placed seventh overall. They will next take on Netsmartz Tigers in the Super 12 pre-quarter final on Sunday. Manteg Veer Singh’s hole-in-one on the 11th was the standout in the Mulligans’ win.

The Mulligans needed a big win against the unbeaten Sultans heading into contest. The match-ups turned out to be in their favour as they won both the singles games courtesy Angad Sangha and Bismad Singh. Co-owner Sultan Singh Matharoo shone with Col Harjeet Singh for a 5&4 win. Gauhar Pruthi then combined with Fateh Singh Dhillon for a 1-up victory to seal the win and take his team through to the knockouts.

Amandeep Bath and Gaurav Sethi scored the only point for the Sultans in the anchor game.

With four spots up for grabs on Friday, Fairway Comets progressed with a 4-3 win over Hunting Hawks to finish sixth overall. They will face Captain’s 18 in the knockout round next.

Taking on the fancied side, the Comets eked out a close win. Five of the seven games went to the last hole as Kulwaran Singh won for the Hawks while IS Dhillon-Kanwaljit SIngh Gill and Rajiv Janjua-JV Dhindsa won for the Comets. Two games finished all square as both teams went for the kill following Raman Gill’s 6&5 win in the opening singles.

Chandigarh Gladiators, meanwhile, also scored an impressive 5-2 win over Green Gators in their final Group C match as they both progressed and set up a rematch in the next round.

The game was closer than what the scoreline suggests. Kunal Nandwani and the Dilsher Sukhija-Gurmehar Singh duo won the points for the Gators, while the Gladiators won three games on the final hole. Col VP Singh and Lt Gen BS Sachar won 3&2, while the anchor game saw Dalbir Randhawa and Harjeet Singh prevail 2&1.

Earlier, Empire had beaten Canam Raptors 5-2 in the opening match of the day. The result, however, was not enough for them to progress further. Canam Raptors are also out of contention for the knockouts.

The Raptors had a shot to progress into the knockouts but MS Pooni and Brig Gyan Swarup Puri ended those hopes with their win in the singles. Col SS Grewal and Major Gen GS Malhi finished earliest in this match with 3&2 win for the Raptors as Empire saw clutch wins by their fourball pairs as well.

The top four teams now await the winners of the Super 12 pre-quarterfinals, which will be played on Sunday.

Table toppers Partee Panthers will play either Punjab Aces or Golf Ninjas while second-placed Sultans of Swing will lock horns with either Mulligans or Netsmartz Tigers. In third place, Tee Birds will square off against the winner of Fairway Comets-Captain’s 18 tie, while Hunting Hawks are in for a face off with Chandigarh Gladiators or Green Gators.