Chandigarh Golf League season 2 to kick off today

If the organisers are to be believed, Chandigarh Golf League’s season two, that kicks off on Tuesday, is set to be far fiercer and more competitive. Chandigarh Golf Club president Colonel HS Chahal (in blue turban) flanked by the club officials and the Chandigarh Golf League sponsors on Monday. (HT Photo)

A total of 378 players, split in 21 teams, are set to show their prowess over four weeks to clinch the for the winners’ trophy. The trophy comes with a cash prize of ₹12 lakh. The total prize money is set at ₹28 lakh.

The tournament will be played in a league-cum-knockout format. Last season, twenty teams participated in the tournament and Green Raptors are the new addition to the upcoming contest.

Addressing the media, Chandigarh Golf Club president, Colonel HS Chahal said, “Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success. It is the first time in any league that all 20 teams are returning for season two. This time, the teams started to prepare in anticipation. Together, we aim to create a legacy in the world of golf.” He added that the number of sponsors has also gone up, which is a testament to the tournament’s success. The club is also organising shingles disease awareness programmes on all match days.

The teams, which were given 10 owners’ picks, picked the remaining players during an auction held on August 18. The teams have 18 players each, including a female golfer.

The teams have been split in three groups for the round robin stage, with each team set to play all others in their group.

The top twelve will qualify for the Super 12, which will be played in a knockout format and will begin in third week of October. The top four teams will get a bye into the quarter finals, with four more joining them through the knockouts pre-quarterfinals.

Brandon de Souza, tournament director, said, “Franchise golf has taken off across the country and it is here to stay. We have seen successful editions conducted in Kolkata, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai and even tier two cities like Lucknow and Jamshedpur. Chandigarh has shown the way in the north India with the success of first edition.”

Canam Raptors had clinched the first season with a 4-3 win over Punjab Aces.

The 21 teams are, Canam Raptors, Green Gators, Signature By KLV, Captain’s 18, Hunting Hawks, Sleepy Owl Chargers, Chandigarh Gladiators, Moksha Royals, Soaring Eagles, Empire, Netsmartz Tigers, Sultan of Swing, Fairway Comets, Partee Panthers, Swinging Samurai, Golf Masters, Pirates of the Greens, Tee Birds, Golf Ninjas, Punjab Aces and The Mulligans.

The tournament will conclude on October 22.

