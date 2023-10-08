Chandigarh Golf League: Table-topper Gladiators, inch closer to knockouts

The three in-form teams, Homeland Chandigarh Gladiators, Captain’s 18 and Partee Panthers, won their respective matches to get closer to the knockout stage of the ongoing Chandigarh Golf League’s second season, being held at the Chandigarh Golf Club. Players in action during the Chandigarh Golf League during the Chandigarh Golf Club. (Ravi Kumar /HT)

Golf Masters and Sultans of Swing halved their match as they also gained a few places on the leaderboard.

League leaders at the moment, the Gladiators managed a tight 4-3 win against the Sleepy Owl Chargers. The match could have gone either way as both the singles games went to the wire. Gladiators skipper Saurabh Singh Mangat managed to eke out a one-up win while Col AS Bajwa managed to hold Shiraz Monga to a half in their game. Amrik Randhawa and Hargurpreet Singh put some daylight between the teams as they won 5 and 4 and Himmat Sandhu and Dalbir Singh Randhawa confirming the fourth point with 4 and 3 win for the Gladiators.

Tied second, but with a match in hand, Captain’s 18 have emerged as the team to beat this year as they downed Signature by KLV 5-2 in a tense yet largely straight forward match. Rahul Aggarwal won the first singles game while Padamjit Sandhu and KLV’s Divanshu Nayyar played out a half. The rest of the games were fairly regular results with Bhupinder Singh Mundh and Ramanjeet Singh winning 3 and 2 while YS Bains and Capt MS Bedi won 2 and 1 to safely deposit the points for Captain’s 18.

Partee Panthers managed to hand The Mulligans their first defeat as they scored 4.5-2.5 result in their favour. Bhavkaran Singh & Pratap Atwal won their singles games which was followed by Saahir Singh and Kewal Virk combining to score another point for the Panthers. Sahil Sahgal and Atul Sehgal combined to ensure their team got the majority points as The Mulligans won two four-ball games and halved one for a respectable finish.

In the opening match of the day, Golf Masters looked like they were on course to win their first match of the tournament but were pegged back late on by the Sultans of Swing. The Masters were going strong in the fourball games but Tarun Lehal, captain of Sultans of Swing, won his singles 7 and 5 while Sidhant Jain managed to somehow half his game against Amandeep Bath at the very end.

