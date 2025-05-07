Chandigarh: Government College of Education organises annual prize distribution function

The annual prize distribution and NSS Valedictory Function for the session 2024-25 was held at Government College of Education, Sector 20 D, on Wednesday. More than 85 students were felicitated during the annual prize distribution function held at Government College of Education, Sector 20, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

College principal Dr Sapna Nanda in her welcome greeted the chief guest Richa Rathee, HCS, additional director, higher education, Chandigarh administration, faculty members and the students. In her address, the principal reflected on the year’s accomplishments, reiterating the college’s commitment to academic excellence, value-based education and all-round student development.

Addressing the aspiring educators, the chief guest emphasised: “By choosing BEd, you have chosen a mission, not just a profession. Changing minds is the most challenging task—and only a teacher holds that power. A teacher’s influence often outweighs that of even parents, capable of igniting passion or casting lifelong shadows.”

More than 185 students were felicitated with academic and co-curricular prizes, including One Roll of Honour conferred on Karandeep Singh for accomplishments in various fields. The college magazine- The Educational Observer (2024-25), was also released.