Neuroscientist shares 'most helpful technique' to trick your brain and beat procrastination: Check her 5-minute rule

To overcome that intimidating initial energy spike, Dr Begeti championed a simple friction-reducing strategy: 'The 5-minute rule'. She advised people to 'create a rule where you start for five minutes and then reassess how you feel'. The beauty of this framework lies in its low pressure, Dr Begeti explained, saying, “Following those five minutes, you will be free to procrastinate as much as you want.”

When we confront a tough assignment, our brain experiences a massive initial spike in friction – visualising the task's energy demands over time, Dr Begeti noted a steep 'peak of energy to get started', followed by 'minimal energy to keep going', and eventually a phase in which 'energy slowly increases when the executive fatigues'.

Sharing her insights in a 2023 Instagram post, Dr Begeti presented what she considered 'the most helpful technique' to beat delay tactics , noting that it is a method she uses frequently as a neuroscientist.

Procrastination is a deeply human experience, but according to Dr Faye Begeti, a UK-based neurology doctor and neuroscientist, overcoming it doesn't require superhuman willpower — it just requires understanding how your brain works.

We’ve all been there: staring blankly at an overwhelming to-do list, suddenly deciding that reorganising the kitchen rack or cleaning the cupboard is far more urgent than tackling the actual task at hand. Also read | Powerful ways to overcome procrastination, tackle distractions head-on

Why the rule could works Psychologically, the hardest part of any task is simply crossing the threshold. Dr Begeti highlighted that 'the 5-minute rule helps get over the initial hurdle', adding, "Once you reach this part of the curve, you likely will be happy to carry on." The strategy offers a win-win outcome even if you put down the work when the timer rings, she shared: "Even if you do not decide to carry on after 5 minutes, this is still a success."

Understanding why we delay in the first place is central to rewriting our habits. "Most of the time we procrastinate either due to (a) difficult emotions or (b) this is an automatic response due to our ingrained patterns," she explained. By committing to just five minutes, you create space in the link between the reminder and the behaviour, she said, adding, "Therefore you start to reprogram those patterns."

Conquering digital distractions In the modern workplace, the temptation to avoid effort is only a screen tap away. Dr Begeti pointed out, "A lot of procrastination is digital, manifesting through endless scrolling and binge-watching." Rather than advocating for extreme digital detoxes, she suggested a more sustainable path forward: "Breaking these habits can be challenging, but it is worth it. Instead of avoiding technology altogether, the key is to build healthy digital habits."

Mastering this self-regulation offered a distinct edge in today's fast-paced environment, as Dr Begeti put it, "This is what will make you stand out in today’s world." So, the next time you feel paralysed by a daunting project, set a timer for five minutes — your brain might just surprise you.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.