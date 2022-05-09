Chandigarh government school computer teachers await five-month salary
After previously having waited for six months for their salaries in 2021, computer teachers at UT government schools again claimed that they have not received their salaries since December last year.
Seeking clarity on the status of the pending salaries, a computer teacher who did not wish to be named, said, “Our salaries since December are pending. The old contract expired at March-end and the new contract starts in May. What will happen to our April salary now?”
Further, with a new contractor being hired for the teachers, several complained of being asked for money by the contractor for the release of their salaries. The computer teachers had laid similar accusations on the previous contractor, hired through the government e-marketplace (GeM) portal, as well.
The teachers accused the current contractor, who was also hired from GeM, of allegedly asking for as much as ₹30,000 from teachers in some cases. Demanding action against such harassment, they demanded that such contractors be blacklisted.
Addressing the issue, director school education Palika Arora said, “The teachers must give a written complaint to the department regarding this and we will look into the matter.”
Arora added that the relevant file for pending salaries was being processed and that the issue will be resolved in the coming days.
Other UT education department officials, meanwhile, also confirmed having knowledge of the teachers’ complaints, saying the salary for April will not be deducted and that the teachers will be paid the full amount. The district education officer (DEO) had earlier also written to all heads of government schools to send the attendance of computer teachers for the month of April.
There are a total 115 junior and 48 senior computer teachers employed with the UT education department. The teachers work on contract basis and due to issues with the contractor, their salaries had been delayed for three months in 2020 and six months in 2021. Salaries for the months of April to November were paid in December, but the teachers have not received remuneration thereafter.
-
Ludhiana man booked for posting teen’s lewd pics on social media
The Daba police have booked a man for morphing pictures of a 19-year-old girl and circulating it on social media by creating her fake profile on Instagram. The accused also got her pictures printed and circulated in her locality to defame her, it has been alleged. The accused has been identified as a resident of Block-J of BRS Nagar, Jasvir Singh. The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of the girl's mother.
-
Unemployed PTIs scuffle with cops outside minister’s house in Barnala
Barnala: Unemployed physical training instructors (PTIs) scuffled with the police outside the residence of education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Barnala on Sunday. They were holding a protest demanding recruitment of 2,000 PTIs, the posts advertised during the previous Congress government's regime in December 2021. The police detained the protesters but released them later. The scuffle started when the protesters tried to break the barricades in front of the minister's house.
-
UP woman alleges rape by literary award winner on the pretext of marriage
A 32-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur was allegedly raped by a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi award in north Delhi's Timarpur in 2013 and repeatedly raped on several occasions thereafter, said police on Sunday. In her complaint to the police, the woman said she was preparing for competitive examinations in 2013 and staying in Mukherji Nagar, where she met the accused and became friends. The same year, the accused allegedly raped her.
-
Rajasthan minister’s son named in rape case
Delhi Police on Sunday filed a rape case against the son of a Rajasthan minister at Sadar Bazar police station in north Delhi on the complaint of a woman from Rajasthan who alleged that she was raped at several places, including in a hotel in Delhi, over several months. Police said the accused, Rohit Joshi, is the son of minister of public health engineering department in the Rajasthan government, Mahesh Joshi.
-
‘West needs to shoulder climate change burden,’ says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at CU event
Chandigarh University organised a two-day international conference on 'Environmental Diversity & Environmental Jurisprudence: National & International Perspective' at its Gharuan campus, which saw the participation of Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu and the Union minister for environment, forests and climate change Bhupender Yadav. The event, which was inaugurated by Naidu on Saturday, was aimed to formulate the roadmap and the country's efforts at attaining global targets for environment protection and climate change.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics