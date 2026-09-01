Chandigarh govt college of education invites MEd applications for 2026 session

Applications have been invited for admission to the master of education (MEd) programme for the academic session 2026–28 at the Government College of Education, Sector 20-D, Chandigarh. Established in 1954, the college is affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh, and is accredited with ‘A+’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The programme is designed to develop advanced pedagogical knowledge, research competence, critical thinking, leadership qualities, and professional ethics. (HT File)

The institution has consistently maintained its commitment to excellence in teacher education, research, innovation, and professional development. Admissions to the M.Ed. programme will be conducted from September 1 to September 9, 2026, on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to the eligibility conditions and admission guidelines prescribed by Panjab University.

Candidates who have secured at least 50% marks in BEd, BEd (Yoga), BEd (special education), BA BEd, BSc BEd, BEl Ed, or DEl Ed along with an undergraduate degree are eligible to apply. The admission drive assumes special significance in the context of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which envisages a comprehensive transformation of teacher education in India.

In view of these developments, the MEd programme has emerged as an essential qualification for those aspiring to pursue careers in teacher education, educational research, curriculum development, educational leadership, policy formulation, and academic administration. The programme is designed to develop advanced pedagogical knowledge, research competence, critical thinking, leadership qualities, and professional ethics among future teacher educators.

According to Sapna Nanda, principal, Government College of Education, Chandigarh, the institution takes pride in being the only premier government institution in the region offering the MEd programme, which has been successfully running for several years.

She also highlighted that the college offers an enriching academic environment with experienced faculty, ICT-enabled smart classrooms, educational technology laboratories, a well-stocked library, advanced guidance and counselling facilities, personalized mentoring, separate hostel facilities for boys and girls, and a vibrant research culture.

These facilities collectively support the holistic development of students and prepare them for leadership roles in education. For further information, candidates may contact: Government College of Education Sector 20, Chandigarh, at gcechd@yahoo.co.in or at www.gcechd.ac.in