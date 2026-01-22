Chandigarh: HC stays trial court proceedings against owner of building collapsed in Sohana

Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has stayed trial court proceedings against one Parwinder Singh, owner of the building, which collapsed on December 21, 2024, in Sohana in which two persons were killed. It was also argued that despite complaints regarding the repair and leakage of sewerage pipes, no effective steps were taken by the municipal authority. (HT Photo for representation)

An excavation work was going on in the adjacent plot when the tragedy took place. He had argued that the entire allegation is based on the claim that due care and caution was not exercised while digging the basement at the adjoining plot of the building. “No person would ever deliberately cause the collapse of their own building. The building in question was the only source of livelihood for the petitioner and his family members, as a gym was being operated therein,” the court was told adding that the petitioner has also suffered a loss of approximately ₹60 lakh.

It was also argued that despite complaints regarding the repair and leakage of sewerage pipes, no effective steps were taken by the municipal authority. Broadly, it was sought to be shown that there is no criminality involved, and the offence has been registered against the petitioner and other co-accused merely to pressurise and harass them, though no criminal offence is made out. The court while staying the further proceedings before the trial court has posted the matter for hearing on May 12.