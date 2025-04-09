Menu Explore
Chandigarh head constable pronounced guilty in 2016 corruption case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 09, 2025 09:18 AM IST

The cop, identified as Rajkumar, was accused of demanding a ₹20,000 bribe from four persons for not registering a case against them

The CBI court has convicted a UT police head constable in a 2016 corruption case.

The case stems from an incident on December 23, 2016, when complainant Anil Kumar, a resident of Ram Darbar, had got into a fight with two other persons -- Akhilesh and Vikas -- over a minor issue. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The case stems from an incident on December 23, 2016, when complainant Anil Kumar, a resident of Ram Darbar, had got into a fight with two other persons -- Akhilesh and Vikas -- over a minor issue. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The cop, identified as Rajkumar, was accused of demanding a 20,000 bribe from four persons for not registering a case against them.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on April 15.

The case stems from an incident on December 23, 2016, when complainant Anil Kumar, a resident of Ram Darbar, had got into a fight with two other persons -- Akhilesh and Vikas -- over a minor issue. His friend, Avinash, had tried to intervene.

When police received information about the fight, head constable Rajkumar from Sector-31 police station was sent to the spot. He took all four to the police station and started threatening to register a case against them. He also told them that their careers will be ruined once a case is registered and thus sought a bribe of 20,000 to avoid registering a case.

In January 2017, the CBI investigation team set a trap outside Sector-31 police station and arrested head constable Rajkumar red-handed while taking a bribe of 5,000 from complainant Anil Kumar.

