Chandigarh Housing Board flats in Sector 63: Tussle between RWA, residents over restricted lift access

A section of residents are opposing the installation of biometric and card-operated lift access at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flats in Sector 63. Terming the RWA’s decision autocratic, HS Grewal, a resident of the flats, said it will be difficult for senior citizens to handle the card during their entry and exit, especially those living on higher floors. (HT Photo)

The decision in this regard was taken by the flats’ Resident Welfare Association (RWA) during a meeting held on October 20, 2023, citing security and safety concerns.

In the meeting, the RWA had decided to install CCTV cameras in all 43 lifts of the six-storey flats to monitor instances of misuse and damage by unauthorised visitors.

RWA had also decided to install access control devices in all lifts to regulate the entry of unauthorised people to prevent such incidents.

In the meeting, it was decided that every flat owner will be issued two programmed cards each; one for residents and the other for their authorised guests.

Additionally, fingerprint data of all family members of each lift will be captured and saved in a well-secured environment in the central database to be used occasionally as an alternative to the programme cards, RWA had said.

The initial cost of the card to be paid by the owner in advance will be ₹150 per card whereas the residents, who had not cleared the maintenance charges of the flats, were declared ineligible to obtain the program cards, as said by the RWA.

However, after installation of the biometric and card-operated lift access started in the flats, strong resentment has beenseen among residents who said it will create restrictions on visitors, including essential service providers like milkmen, newspaper vendors and domestic helpers.

Terming the RWA’s decision autocratic, HS Grewal, a resident of the flats, said, “It will be difficult for senior citizens to handle the card during their entry and exit, especially those living on higher floors. Senior citizens cannot go to the main gate every time to give lift access to guests like domestic help and other essential service providers. The RWA’s primary duty is to improve residents’ lives and not to create undue hardship. They must reconsider this system.”

Another resident Sunil Kumar Wadhwa said, “The RWA only has maintenance rights and cannot modify the lifts’ structure or restrict access granted by the Chandigarh Housing Board. It will also be difficult for the children to look after the cards when they go to play.”

Earlier, a heated confrontation had erupted between residents and the RWA over the issue when the association had given a written complaint to police over residents’ misbehaviour with the office-bearers of the association.

Meanwhile, RWA chairman Manish Bhardwaj said, “The decision was taken in the executive body meeting after multiple instances of thefts and robberies. We have no watch on those coming into the area and hence, senior citizens and children are at risk. The biometric and card-operated lift access will provide a safer environment for the residents. Even police had appreciated our efforts of installing CCTV cameras and limited lift access.”