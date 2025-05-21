Chandigarh: Install traffic lights with countdown timers at key crossings, says DC

Recognising the need for pedestrian safety, deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav has recommended the installation of traffic lights with countdown timers at key crossings. “These timers will assist pedestrians in assessing safe crossing durations, particularly aiding children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities,” he said while chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee on Tuesday. “Ensuring safe and accessible roads is a shared responsibility. With these actionable steps, we aim to make Chandigarh not only smarter but significantly safer for every citizen—whether on foot, on two wheels, or behind the wheel,” said the deputy commissioner. (HT Photo)

The meeting was convened to enhance road safety and ensure safer urban mobility with a focus on the urgent need for enhanced traffic regulation, pedestrian safety, and infrastructure improvements across the city.

During the meeting, it was informed that the necessary administrative and financial approval for laying cycle track on Purav Marg has been obtained and the work for the same will start shortly.

The DC emphasised the immediate need to establish “No Honking” zones around hospitals and educational institutions. “Excessive honking contributes to noise pollution, which is particularly detrimental in areas requiring silence and concentration,” he said, adding that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to promote responsible driving behaviour and create noise-sensitive zones across Chandigarh.

In a bid to reduce speeding and improve vehicle control at the city’s major entry points, the committee urged upon the installation of rumble strips. These traffic-calming devices will alert drivers and help in speed moderation as they enter urban areas, thereby reducing the risk of accidents.

The DC directed the concerned departments to identify and promptly replace batteries in non-functional blinkers across all major roads. Blinkers play a crucial role in night time and low-visibility traffic management. Ensuring they remain operational is vital to prevent collisions and guide road users effectively, he added.

Yadav also stressed the urgency of completing the pending installation of traffic booths at critical intersections. These booths serve as control points for traffic personnel, help manage congestion, and offer assistance to commuters in need of guidance or emergency support.

The deputy commissioner reiterated the need for seamless interdepartmental coordination to ensure the timely implementation of these measures. The collaboration between the police, engineering department, Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation, engineering wing, and architecture department is pivotal to achieving the administration’s road safety goals.

The meeting saw the participation of the senior superintendent of police (traffic and security), chief engineer, senior officials from the municipal corporation, the chief architect, besides representatives of other key departments.