Chandigarh: Junior resident slapped, kicked by newborn’s family at PGIMER

In yet another act of violence against doctors, a junior resident was slapped, kicked and dragged by the family of a newborn inside the Neonatology ICU (NICU) at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Thursday afternoon. The junior resident alleged that he was attacked by the patient’s mother, Manpreet Kaur, and her male relatives. (HT File)

The assault, which took place in broad daylight and in full view of hospital staff, occurred after the critically ill newborn’s mother accused the doctor of causing bruises during a routine medical procedure.

According to the complaint lodged by Dr Siddharth Chakraborty, a fifth semester junior resident in the department of paediatrics, the assault took place around 12.20 pm in the NICU on the third floor of Nehru Hospital.

The doctor alleged that he was attacked by the patient’s mother, Manpreet Kaur, and her male relatives.

Dr Chakraborty, in his written complaint addressed to the security in-charge of PGIMER, stated that the incident began when he was assisting another junior doctor, Dr Paras Kandpal, in securing a difficult IV cannula for the newborn, Prabhleen Kaur.

Shortly afterwards, the infant reportedly developed bruises on the neck, which the mother blamed on Dr Chakraborty. She allegedly threatened him and called in relatives, who arrived soon after and began physically assaulting him.

“The mother slapped me multiple times and kicked me. Her relatives dragged me by the collar and beat me repeatedly before I managed to escape and run back into the ICU,” said Dr Chakraborty in his complaint.

Following the incident, PGI security officials alerted the police outpost located at the institute. Assistant sub-inspector Jatinder Pal Singh, along with constables, responded to the call. The injured doctor was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where a medico-legal report was issued, confirming the injuries sustained.

Based on preliminary investigation and verification of the complaint, Chandigarh Police registered a case under Sections 121(1) and 132 (3)(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Manpreet Kaur and other unidentified individuals involved in the assault. The investigation is ongoing.

Medical fraternity condemns assault

The assault triggered widespread condemnation across PGIMER. The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), in a statement issued by its president Dr Vishnu Jinja, called the incident “deeply concerning and unacceptable”.

“Violence against doctors is unacceptable and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. Doctors are here to heal, not to be hurt. The safety of every healthcare worker is non-negotiable,” Dr Jinja said. He also emphasised the need for urgent security enhancements across the hospital.

ARD representatives met PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal immediately after the incident and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators. The director assured the residents of firm and timely action, and personal follow-up on the progress of the case.

Call for enhanced security measures

In the wake of the assault, the hospital’s security department has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the incident and implementing preventive measures to avert any such incidents in the future. The ARD has also demanded deployment of more security personnel in high-risk units and stricter entry regulations for attendants.

DOCTORS UNDER ATTACK

October 7, 2024: PGIMER emergency ward

A female senior resident doctor was manhandled by a patient’s attendant at the emergency department of PGIMER, Chandigarh. When a female security guard intervened, she was also assaulted. The incident led to a temporary suspension of emergency services as doctors and nursing staff protested, demanding strict action and better security protocols.

February 10-11, 2024: GMCH, Sector 32

A resident doctor at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, was attacked by a patient’s relative following the patient’s death during treatment. The accused, Rajeev Kumar of SBS Nagar, was booked under Sections 332 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code for assaulting a public servant.

September 7, 2024: Community Health Centre, Dhakoli, Zirakpur

An eight-month pregnant doctor was assaulted by two intruders attempting to steal syringes from the health centre. She was pushed to the ground but escaped serious injury. The accused were arrested within 24 hours.

April 21, 2022: Mohali civil hospital

A female doctor was thrashed by a group of 10 people after being denied a medico-legal report (MLR) for a person not present with them.

February 21, 2022: PGIMER emergency ward

A 19-year-old girl manhandled and slapped a junior resident doctor from PGIMER’s medicine department after being informed about her mother’s death at the emergency ward. The patient died despite the resident giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around half-an-hour. Following the incident, over 200 doctors suspended work for two hours the next day, demanding an institutional committee to deal with such incidents.