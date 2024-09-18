Chandigarh: Kishangarh resident acquitted in 2018 murder case

A local court on Tuesday acquitted a Kishangarh resident in a murder case after the prosecution failed to prove the charges. Victim Ram Chander Vishkarma was found dead under mysterious circumstances on a road near his rented accommodation with an injury mark on his head on May 4, 2018. He worked as a waiter in Chandigarh and was staying alone at Kishangarh. (HT Photo)

The court acquitted Raju Pandey for the murder of a 50-year-old man, a native of Nepal in 2018. Victim Ram Chander Vishkarma was found dead under mysterious circumstances on a road near his rented accommodation with an injury mark on his head on May 4, 2018. He worked as a waiter in Chandigarh and was staying alone at Kishangarh.

The police had earlier ruled out foul play in the incident. However, a murder case was registered at the IT Park police station two days after the autopsy report stated that the body had nine injuries. The police said barring one, all injuries were inflicted with a blunt weapon.

The prosecution had stated that the accused confessed that Ram Chander had spoken something objectionable against the daughter of his friend Ramesh Kumar, following which he pushed him from stairs, which left him injured.

The accused then hit him with a floor tile several times leading to his death. However, the prosecution failed to produce enough evidence to prove the case resulting in the acquittal. Besides the confessional statement, there was no other crucial or circumstantial evidence that could link the accused to the murder.