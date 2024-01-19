Chandigarh: Kullu man held for smuggling 570 gm charas through courier

Four days after police recovered 570 gm charas from two parcels en route to Mumbai, they arrested a Kullu resident in connection with the case. The accused, identified as Piyush Sharma, hailing from Kullu, was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to seven-day police remand. Chandigarh Police said 260 gm charas was recovered from one parcel, while another 310 gm charas was recovered from the second. A case was registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said on January 14, they had received information from a courier company in Phase 1, Industrial Area, Panchkula, regarding two suspicious parcels en route to Mumbai.

On being informed, police reached the spot. The parcels were opened and police found a paper box that had “Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Yumfills Pie” written on it. On checking, police found four strips of charas in a transparent polythene packet.

Police said 260 gm charas was recovered from one parcel, while another 310 gm charas was recovered from the second. A case was registered.