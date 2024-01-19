close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Kullu man held for smuggling 570 gm charas through courier

Chandigarh: Kullu man held for smuggling 570 gm charas through courier

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 19, 2024 07:32 AM IST

Police said on January 14, they had received information from a courier company in Phase 1, Industrial Area, Panchkula, regarding two suspicious parcels en route to Mumbai

Four days after police recovered 570 gm charas from two parcels en route to Mumbai, they arrested a Kullu resident in connection with the case. The accused, identified as Piyush Sharma, hailing from Kullu, was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to seven-day police remand.

Chandigarh Police said 260 gm charas was recovered from one parcel, while another 310 gm charas was recovered from the second. A case was registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Chandigarh Police said 260 gm charas was recovered from one parcel, while another 310 gm charas was recovered from the second. A case was registered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said on January 14, they had received information from a courier company in Phase 1, Industrial Area, Panchkula, regarding two suspicious parcels en route to Mumbai.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

On being informed, police reached the spot. The parcels were opened and police found a paper box that had “Sunfeast Dark Fantasy Yumfills Pie” written on it. On checking, police found four strips of charas in a transparent polythene packet.

Police said 260 gm charas was recovered from one parcel, while another 310 gm charas was recovered from the second. A case was registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out