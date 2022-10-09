Chandigarh: Lecture held on ex-CJI Madan Mohan Punchhi’s 89th birth anniv

To mark the 89th birth anniversary of former Chief Justice of India Madan Mohan Punchhi, the Competent Foundation organised a memorial lecture at Law Bhawan in Sector 37 on Saturday.

The theme of this lecture was “Need for legal reforms with the advent of technology”, where many stalwarts of the legal fraternity emphasised on maximum use of technology in the judicial system. Supreme Court Justice Hemant Gupta said that the time has come to break away from legal practices established more than 75 years ago and adopt online processes in the judiciary.