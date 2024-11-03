Chandigarh: Maj Gen JS Cheema to lead NCC PHHP&C directorate

Maj Gen Jagdeep Singh Cheema assumed the charge as the 13th additional director general (ADG) of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh (PHHP&C). Maj Gen JS Cheema assumed charge as ADG of NCC PHHP&C directorate. (HT Photo)

With 36 years of distinguished service, Maj Gen Cheema will oversee the directorate which comprises eight group headquarters located in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

The directorate covers 56 districts, imparting training to approximately 1,50,000 cadets in 2,000 colleges and schools.

Cheema is a qualified instructor, having taught at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. His academic qualifications include two M.Phil degrees and a PhD from Punjab University for research on ‘Critical Appraisal of Joint Warfighting Capabilities of Indian Armed Forces’.

Cheema, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, has held prestigious assignments, including UN Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea, and served as the defence attache in the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.

During his appointments, he served in the command of 223 Medium Regiment, Artillery Brigade in Baramulla and as the general officer in command of artillery division under the Mountain Strike Corps (West).