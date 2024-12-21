Chandigarh: Man arrested for fleeing with govt vehicle

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a government vehicle near Sector 42/43/52/53 Chowk in Chandigarh on Thursday morning. The man drove off with the municipal corporation truck while it was under repair at an industrial area in Chandigarh (Getty Images)

The accused, identified as Anand Kumar, 43, a resident of Phase 2, Ram Darbar, had allegedly drove off with the vehicle belonging to the municipal corporation (MC) while it was under repair at an industrial area.

According to the complainant, Kuldeep Singh, 29, a driver employed by the MC and a resident of Dadumajra, the incident occurred around 11:20 am at Plot No. 114, Industrial Area Phase 2. He was overseeing repairs on the official vehicle, a Tata Intra garbage truck, when Kumar allegedly entered the vehicle, started it, and sped away.

“I called out to him several times, but he didn’t stop. I immediately took my brother Inderjit with me in a private vehicle and pursued him,” said Singh. The chase ended at Sector 42/43/52/53 chowk, where the complainant and his brother intercepted the accused and recovered the vehicle. Police received wireless communication about the vehicle snatching and dispatched a team led by assistant sub-inspector Dharmender Singh to the crime scene. The officers reached the spot and recorded Singh’s statement. Based on the information provided, Kumar was arrested on the spot.

A case was registered under Sections 303(2) (theft) and 317(2) (dishonestly receives stolen property) of the BNS at the Sector 31 police station. “The accused was taken into custody, and investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the crime,” an official said.