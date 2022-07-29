Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin.
The court of additional district and sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Anil Kumar, 29, who was convicted under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed a man walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. Police apprehended the man, who tried to throw away a transparent polythene pouch. On checking, it was found containing 10 gm heroin.
The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C. As he failed to produce any permit or licence for the contraband, he was booked under the NDPS Act and arrested.
Kumar’s defence counsel argued that there were contradictions in the statements of the witnesses and that his client had been falsely implicated in the case.
Kumar also pleaded for leniency, stating that he was poor and plied a taxi for livelihood. He submitted that he was newly married and also had to take care of his elderly parents and younger sister. Besides, he had never been involved in any other criminal case.
However, seeking stringent punishment, the public prosecutor argued that due to such type of activities as that of the accused, families were being ruined and no leniency should be shown towards him.
After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to six years of rigorous imprisonment.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
-
Chandigarh court peon attacked, robbed in Dera Bassi
Three men attacked a Chandigarh resident with sharp-edged weapons and robbed Javed of his mobile phone and ₹1,000 in cash on the busy Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Dera Bassi on Wednesday night. He is recuperating at the Dera Bassi civil hospital. Before he could react, three men restrained him and robbed him of his mobile phone and ₹1,000 in cash, before fleeing. Javed said he was carrying another mobile phone too, but the robbers left it.
