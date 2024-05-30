 Chandigarh man caught with banned injections gets 10-year jail - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Chandigarh man caught with banned injections gets 10-year jail

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 30, 2024 09:22 AM IST

The convict, identified as Harish, alias Abdul, 40, of Teen Colony, Sector 52, was arrested by a police party on patrolling duty after 20 injections were recovered from his possession without any permit or licence on January 5, 2019

A special NDPS court has awarded 10-year jail and 1 lakh fine to a Chandigarh man, caught with 20 banned injections in 2019.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the convict, identified as Harish, alias Abdul, 40, of Teen Colony, Sector 52, Chandigarh. (Getty Images/Purestock)
The convict, identified as Harish, alias Abdul, 40, of Teen Colony, Sector 52, was arrested by a police party on patrolling duty after 20 injections, including 10 of Buprenorphine 2 ML each and 10 of Pheniramine Maleate 10 ML each, were recovered from his possession without any permit or licence on January 5, 2019. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

The defence counsel pleaded that Harish had been falsely implicated and had nothing to do with the alleged offence. He submitted that bare perusal of the FIR and investigation would show that he has been falsely dragged in the present case and arrested on false and baseless grounds.

After hearing both sides, the court awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Chandigarh
