close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Man loses 11,891 in e-challan scam

Chandigarh: Man loses 11,891 in e-challan scam

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 18, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Complainant Preetinder Singh told police that he works at a private firm; On December 4, 2023, he received a message on WhatsApp showing a traffic challan against his motorcycle and a link was also shared

A 37-year-old resident of Sector 49, Chandigarh, ended up losing 11,891 after he received a link on WhatsApp asking him to pay his traffic challan online through the link.

The complainant said an unknown person sent the fake link and cheated him of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,891. (Getty Images)
The complainant said an unknown person sent the fake link and cheated him of 11,891. (Getty Images)

Complainant Preetinder Singh told police that he works at a private firm. On December 4, 2023, he received a message on WhatsApp showing a traffic challan against his motorcycle and a link was also shared. As he clicked on the link, it did not open and his mobile phone suffered a snag.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Later, he checked on the mParivahan app but there was no challan showing against his vehicle. On December 6, he got an OTP from Flipkart and an e-mail showing a request to update a mobile number that was not his. He said an unknown person sent the fake link and cheated him of 11,891.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forging documents), 468 (forged documents for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On