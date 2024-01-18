Chandigarh: Man loses 11,891 in e-challan scam

A 37-year-old resident of Sector 49, Chandigarh, ended up losing ₹11,891 after he received a link on WhatsApp asking him to pay his traffic challan online through the link. The complainant said an unknown person sent the fake link and cheated him of ₹ 11,891. (Getty Images)

Complainant Preetinder Singh told police that he works at a private firm. On December 4, 2023, he received a message on WhatsApp showing a traffic challan against his motorcycle and a link was also shared. As he clicked on the link, it did not open and his mobile phone suffered a snag.

Later, he checked on the mParivahan app but there was no challan showing against his vehicle. On December 6, he got an OTP from Flipkart and an e-mail showing a request to update a mobile number that was not his. He said an unknown person sent the fake link and cheated him of ₹11,891.

Acting on his complaint, police registered a case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forging documents), 468 (forged documents for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.