Chandigarh | Marriage bureau penalised for only lining up ‘unsuitable matches’
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission penalised a marriage bureau and directed it to refund the complainants’ fee after it failed to find a suitable groom.
Observing that the company, Wedding Wish Pvt Ltd, Sector 36, had exhibited a “negligent and careless attitude” in finding a suitable match for the complainants – Gurjeet Singh of Sector 51A, Chandigarh, and his daughter – the commission directed the bureau to refund ₹45,000 (after deducting 10% towards administrative charges from the ₹50,000 membership fee) and to pay the complainant ₹7,000 for causing mental agony and harassment, and ₹5,000 as litigation cost.
The complainant, Gurjeet Singh of Sector 51A, Chandigarh, had published an advertisement in the matrimonial pages of a newspaper. “An executive of the matrimonial bureau got our number from the newspaper, and started calling our office, promising to find a suitable match for my daughter,” Singh alleged.
In September 2017, Singh availed their services and paid ₹50,000 to the company. As per the service agreement, the complainants were to be shown 21 suitable profiles within nine months. However, Singh alleged that they “failed” to line up any suitable match.
“The boys whose profiles were shared were overaged, bald, fat, relatives of the complainants or not of the desired caste. Dissatisfied with their services, Singh sought a refund, but the company refused to return their money,” it was said.
The matrimonial bureau said that the complainants had been satisfied with their services, and had acknowledged the same in a document. They argued that instead of 21 profiles promised in the agreement, they had shown them 46 profiles, and thus, the complaint was not maintainable, and should be dismissed.
The commission observed: “On many occasions the complainants felt humiliated while talking to unknown persons, and defective profiles, which were not in consonance with their requirements, were sent ... it was the negligent and careless attitude of the opposite parties who despite their own terms, often created situations where the complainants instead of finding a suitable match had to face frustration.”
It added:“Merely arranging calls between two parties does not mean they (the company) met the complainants’ requirements.”
954 MP govt staff with more than 2 kids served notices
A show-cause notice has been issued to 954 employees of the school education department in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh for violating a service rule that bars them from having more than two children, district education officer Atul Mudgal said on Saturday. Mudgal said he had received information that 954 employees and teachers in his district have more than two children.
Amritsar: Rising pollution taking the shine off Golden Temple
The gold plating and marble surface of the holiest Sikh shrine, Golden Temple are losing their sheen, thanks to the rising pollution in the holy city. This has made the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee getting it cleaned frequently. As per data assessed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board, the quantity of air pollutants that affect the gold plating and marble surface is increasing.
Healing through mantras: Session to be held in Lucknow today
Aiming to spread knowledge about Divya Chikitsa Mantras that use sound and vibrations to bring about the desired effect and changes in the human body, the Dhyan Foundation is organising sessions for the people in Lucknow. The public session on Sunday, at the Jahangiriabad Palace, Hazratganj, begins at 4 pm. Those wishing to experience the Divya Chikitsa Mantras may join the session.
Torn pages of ‘gutka’ found in Ludhiana street
Ludhiana: Tension gripped in Sundar Nagar area of Ludhiana after torn pages of “gutka sahib” (holy book) were found scattered in the streets on Saturday afternoon. The police initiated the probe after reaching the spot. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Parminder Singh Heer said a resident noticed the pages of “gutka sahib” in the afternoon and informed the police. The police scanned the CCTVs footage installed near the spot but found nothing.
Missing ‘saroops’: HC reinstates 3 SGPC staffers, says rules not followed in sacking them
In a setback to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered reinstatement of three gurdwara body employees who were dismissed in 2020 over their alleged involvement in a case of 328 missing “saroops” of Guru Granth Sahib. The HC said the SGPC did not follow rules while dismissing then assistant secretary Gurbachan Singh, clerk Baaz Singh and helper Dalbir Singh.
