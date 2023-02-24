Chandigarh MC accepts CSIR-NEERI recommendations for new integrated waste mgmt plant

The municipal corporation (MC) has accepted the recommendations of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Environment Engineering Research Institution (CSIR-NEERI), Nagpur, with regard to the upcoming integrated solid waste processing plant. Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal chairing the meeting of the high-powered committee for the new integrated waste plant on Thursday. (HT Photo)

In line with the recommendations, wet waste will be converted into biomethane and CNG, while dry waste will be converted into refuse-derived fuel.

The recommendations were finalised during a high-powered committee meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of UT adviser Dharam Pal. Several senior officials of the administration and MC were also present.

Tender to be floated next month

The adviser said tender for the state-of-the art plant will be floated in March and it will be ready completed within two years. The project will be allotted for a total of 27 years, including two years for construction, and 25 years for operation and maintenance. The material recovery facility (MRF) will also be operated and maintained by the private party.

Aimed at effectively tackling city’s daily waste generation of 550 metric tonnes (MT), the new plant, with a capacity of 600 tonnes per day, will comprise three facilities – one each for dry, wet and horticulture waste. Spread over 20 acres, it will be set up on a part of the Dadumajra landfill after clearing the area. Of the 550 MT waste generated in the city daily, around 200 MT is dry and 350 MT wet.

During the meeting, the committee finalised that it will be executed as a public–private partnership project for which land and viability gap funding will be provided by MC, while investment will be done by a private firm that will own the by-products as well. The committee directed that emission norms and performance parameters will be extremely stringent.