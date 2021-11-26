Chandigarh MC election: Influencers, mobile app to pull voters to polling booths

From mobile apps to roping in popular personalities, the State Election Commission (SEC), Chandigarh, will be starting a voter awareness campaign in December ahead of the municipal elections.

For the last two consecutive municipal elections, the voter turnout has stagnated at around 59%. This time around, with the polling day, December 24, falling at the start of a long winter vacation, there is added concern that the voting percentage might go down.

Political parties are particularly worried that city residents might opt out of voting and instead go for outstation travel during the holidays. “In previous elections, the polling day was generally a Sunday, well before start of winter holidays. So, we have to see how people respond to the changed situation this time around,” said a senior BJP leader.

On its part, for bringing more voters out on the D-Day, and particularly keeping the holiday scenario in mind, the SEC is planning to involve famous personalities from sports, entertainment and social sectors to encourage people to vote.

“We have zeroed in on a few influencers. We have approached them to get involved in our voter awareness campaign. While one of them will be the face of the campaign, others will also motivate people to vote,” said a senior functionary of the SEC, who didn’t want to be named.

For greater involvement of the voters, and ease of casting of votes, the SEC will also launch a mobile app. “It will be a voter-centric mobile app. Voters will be able to know about the candidates being fielded from various wards. There will be application forms. Provision will be made for filing complaints of violation of the moral code of conduct. Location of polling booths will also be made available,” said the official.

Elements like information on the number of voters queuing up at a booth might also be included in the app. “The voters rarely get to know the queue at the polling station and young voters get dissuaded due to the long queue. So, this element in the app will also encourage them to vote,” the official said.

The SEC will also use the traditional mass media platforms — television, radio, newspapers and outdoor publicity — to ensure greater participation of voters. “Special jingles will be made for radio broadcasts. Similarly, at strategic locations like major roundabouts, we will put banners motivating people to vote. In educational institutions, we will attempt to spread the message of importance of casting vote,” the official said.

Parties working hard too

Parties are also gearing up their own campaign so that their supporters do vote on the D-Day. “We are happy with the SEC decision and fully ready for the situation. Though, poll date is in the middle of the holiday season, we will tap into our party wings catering to people from different regions to motivate them to vote rather than move to their home state during the holidays,” said BJP state president Arun Sood.

Subhash Chawla, state Congress president, said: “We will request the residents to opt to vote over outstation travel. The message will be shared across all wards.” Prem Garg, city convener, AAP, said: “We will run a campaign, particularly on social media, to encourage people to vote in huge numbers.”