Chandigarh MC House meet on September 22

The municipal corporation on Tuesday issued a notification for the 365th meeting of the General House meeting to be held on September 22. Sources said the agenda including the one amounting to ₹227 crore passed without discussion in the House meeting held in July will be brought again. (HT File)

The meeting of the finance and contracts committee (F & CC) which was abruptly adjourned last month after a verbal duel between Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors over waterlogging, will now be held on September 18, as per notification.

While the main and supplementary agenda for the upcoming House meeting are yet to be released, it is highly likely that the 16 controversial table agenda items which were declared null and void following a furore will be part of the main agenda in the next meeting to be held on Tuesday.

Sources said the agenda including the one amounting to ₹227 crore passed without discussion in the House meeting held in July will be brought again.

Councillors had questioned how such major proposals had been brought before the House as table agendas.

In the previous House meeting held in August, the mayor had immediately announced that all the table agendas (of the July meet) have been rejected and will be brought to the House again. “Only a notification for the meeting has been released, it is not decided yet as to what all will be part of the agenda,” said the mayor on Tuesday.