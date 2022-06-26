Chandigarh MC launches ‘Har gadi bin, har gadi bag’ to check littering, plastic bag use
The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has launched the “Har gadi bin, har gadi bag” campaign to sensitise citizens about littering and ban on single-use plastic.
MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said if every citizen kept a shopping bag in their car, plastic bags could be completely eliminated from market areas. “If every car has a dustbin and citizens use it to put their thrash, littering can be greatly reduced,” she added.
The commissioner said as part of the plan, MC and RLA had tied up with all car dealers to provide customers with a dustbin and a shopping bag at the time of sale of new car and at the time of servicing.
The RLA will also make it compulsory for citizens applying for registration to install dustbins and keep cloth/jute shopping bags in their vehicles, she said, adding that this was an important step as Chandigarh had the highest vehicular density in the country at 878 registered vehicles per 1,000 people.
The commissioner said MC had also started a campaign “Selfie with shopping bag and selfie with bottle”, to reduce the use of plastic water bottles, wherein citizens can tag the MC social media handles.
She said MC had also set up a cloth bag outlet, manned by self-help groups in Sector 26, to promote the use of cloth/jute bags and discourage use of single-use plastic.
Besides, 935 challans of littering and 721 challans of use of banned plastic have been issued in the past six months.
Two youths held in separate cases of thefts in Chandigarh
Police arrested two youths for alleged thefts in Manimajra. The arrested accused have been identified as Arjun, 20, of Kishangarh, and Deepak, 20, of Dhanas. Police said Krishan Lal of Mori Gate, Manimajra, reported a theft of a total of 10 ceiling and pedestal fans from his shop at the Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, on June 19.
Two members of gang of online fraudsters arrested in Chandigarh
Two men, who worked as carriers for a gang involved in a slew of cybercrimes, were arrested with ₹35.7 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹12.94 lakh on Saturday. The arrested accused are Chauhan Ratan, and his brother-in-law Parmar Rajesh of Sector 47, Chandigarh. The gang's modus operandi involves hacking accounts, cloning and skimming cards to purchase items and then selling them immediately to get cash.
Chandigarh MC remodelling six rotaries to reduce road casualties
Work is underway in the city to remodel six roundabouts as per the latest directives of the Indian Road Congress so as to reduce fatalities due to road mishaps. The roundabouts being upgraded include the Sector 14/15/24/25 roundabout, Sector 15/16/23/24 roundabout, Sector 36/37/41/42 roundabout, Sector 37/38/40/41 roundabout, Sector 19/27/20/30 roundabout and Sector 31/32/46/47 roundabout.
17-year-old Chandigarh boy nabbed for murder bid on youth
In the third assault case involving a juvenile in the past 10 days, police apprehended a teenager for attacking a 19-year-old youth with an iron rod near the public toilets at Charan Singh Colony in Mauli Jagran on Friday night. The victim, Anuraj, alias a resident of Charan Singh Colony, Basu, is under treatment at the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6. His father, Shri Niwasan blocked his son's way and threatened to kill him.
Tributes paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on 23rd death anniversary
Tributes were paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on his 23rd death anniversary in Panchkula on Saturday. Students of Chaman Lal DAV School presented a patriotic song in his memory. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta also laid a wreath in the presence of the Major's mother Raksha Sagar, sister Anjali Madiya, Zila Sainik Board secretary Col Naresh and other family members and relatives.
