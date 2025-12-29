Chandigarh MC proposes free fire cover for govt, religious events

The municipal corporation (MC) will place a proposal before the general house on Tuesday seeking exemption from standby duty charges for providing free fire safety cover to all government functions, events, buildings and establishments, as well as religious events held within the city. However, there will be no change in the existing fees for providing fire tenders, water bowsers and advanced fire fighting technology (water mist) vehicles for private events, cricket matches, live shows, film shootings and other commercial programmes held within or outside the city. The services, including trained staff, are deployed at various events both within Chandigarh and outside the union territory (HT File)

Earlier, during a meeting of the fire emergency committee held on May 25 this year, members had unanimously approved that government events and functions organised by government departments, semi-government bodies, boards and corporations should be treated as chargeable, with no exemptions or discounts. Following this, orders enhancing standby duty charges were issued in August, 2025, and implemented with revised rates.

In September, the MC increased the charges for standby fire tender services by nearly ten times. The services, including trained staff, are deployed at various events both within Chandigarh and outside the union territory.

At present, the MC charges ₹5,000 per hour per fire vehicle for major programmes within the city, subject to a minimum of ₹25,000 for five hours, along with applicable GST. For other functions, the rate is ₹3,000 per hour per vehicle. For events held outside Chandigarh, the charge is ₹7,500 per hour per vehicle, subject to a minimum of ₹37,500 for five hours, plus GST.

According to the agenda note, the fire and rescue services wing of the MC has been facing administrative challenges in implementing the revised standby duty charges and recovering fees from various government organisations and religious bodies. In view of these constraints, the matter has been placed before the general house for consideration. It further states that fire safety cover for religious functions within the city has already been approved as free of cost by previous general houses of the MC.