Chandigarh: Moderate to dense fog likely in tricity

Moderate to dense fog is likely in the tricity for next three days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. As per the IMD, residents can expect clear skies and dry weather in the upcoming days. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature slightly increased to 8.2°C from Tuesday’s 8°C, one degrees below normal under clear skies. (HT File)

Fog cover was also witnessed in the tricity on Wednesday, however, no flights were disrupted at Chandigarh airport.

The maximum temperature also increased slightly from 21°C to 23.4°C on Wednesday, remaining four degrees below normal. Over the next three days, IMD officials anticipate that the maximum temperature will remain around 22°C and the minimum temperature will hover around 7°C.