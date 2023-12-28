close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Moderate to dense fog likely in tricity

Chandigarh: Moderate to dense fog likely in tricity

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 28, 2023 09:16 AM IST

Fog cover was also witnessed in the tricity on Wednesday, however, no flights were disrupted at Chandigarh airport.

Moderate to dense fog is likely in the tricity for next three days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

As per the IMD, residents can expect clear skies and dry weather in the upcoming days. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature slightly increased to 8.2°C from Tuesday’s 8°C, one degrees below normal under clear skies. (HT File)
As per the IMD, residents can expect clear skies and dry weather in the upcoming days. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature slightly increased to 8.2°C from Tuesday’s 8°C, one degrees below normal under clear skies. (HT File)

Fog cover was also witnessed in the tricity on Wednesday, however, no flights were disrupted at Chandigarh airport.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As per the IMD, residents can expect clear skies and dry weather in the upcoming days. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature slightly increased to 8.2°C from Tuesday’s 8°C, one degrees below normal under clear skies.

The maximum temperature also increased slightly from 21°C to 23.4°C on Wednesday, remaining four degrees below normal. Over the next three days, IMD officials anticipate that the maximum temperature will remain around 22°C and the minimum temperature will hover around 7°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out