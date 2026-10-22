Chandigarh Golf League: Mulligans top Group A; Pirates, Aces, Hawks through to knockouts

Defending champions The Mulligans topped Group A with a perfect round-robin record, while GD Aces stormed into the knockout stage with a commanding 6-1 victory over Swinging Samurai in the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026 at The Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. The 24 competing teams were divided into four groups – A, B, C & D – for the round-robin stage, of which the top two teams from each group make it to the knockouts. (HT Photo)

The 24 competing teams were divided into four groups – A, B, C & D – for the round-robin stage, of which the top two teams from each group make it to the knockouts.

The Mulligans defeated Soaring Eagles 5.5-1.5 to finish with 24 points. While Pirates of the Green had also scored 24 points, the Mulligans were declared the top scorers of Group A by virtue of their win against the Pirates 4-3 on the opening day. But the Pirates had little to worry as they booked their knockout berth with a comprehensive 6-1 win over Birdie Brigade, while Canam Raptors and Fairway Comets played out a 3.5-3.5 draw.

GD Aces, who began their final Group B fixture 1.5 points behind Swinging Samurai, delivered when it mattered the most, to finish at 20.5 points and join Hunting Hawks in the knockouts. The remaining knockout spots will be decided over the next two days as the league’s group-stage action continues.

Match reports

The Aces swept the singles with Rao Brinder Sidhu winning 2-up and Mivaan Singh registering a 3 & 2 victory. Captain Rupinder Singh and Varun Rao led the pairs charge with an emphatic 8 & 7 win. Gursharan Grewal and Akshay Verma (2 & 1), Swaraj Pal Singh and Aditya Chawla (3 & 1), and Tarun Vir Singh Lehal and Hanima Grewal (1-up) completed the dominant performance. BS Gill and Ranjeev Dahuja secured the Samurai’s only point with a 5 & 4 victory.

The Mulligans signed off with their fifth consecutive team win, powered by singles victories from Angad Singh Matharoo (5 & 3) and Dr Angad Sangha (3 & 2). Bismad Singh and Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo won 4 & 3, while Gauhar Singh Pruthi and Wg. Cdr. Lakhpreet Singh Sandhu added a 3 & 2 victory. APS Kahai and Sunder Singh edged their contest 1-up, while another match was halved.

Pirates continued their winning run as Amarinder Brar (2-up) and Raghav Bhandari (4 & 2) led the singles charge against Birdie Brigade. Four successful pairs encounters completed their 6-1 victory.

In the other Group A fixture, Jazzy Sihota won 4 & 3 for Canam Raptors, while Rajiv Singh Janjua produced the day’s most emphatic singles result with a 9 & 7 victory for Fairway Comets. The teams shared the points in a 3.5-3.5 draw.