Chandigarh: Nigerian national held in 2022 fraud case

The cyber crime cell of the Chandigarh Police has arrested a Nigerian national in a 2022 fraud case, entailing luring people with high profit business offers. The accused in police custody in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

The case was registered on July 2, 2022, under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

Police arrested Chizoba Chrisanctus, a resident of Nigeria, after conducting a raid in New Delhi. The case was registered on the complaint of Kamlesh Kumar in which he stated that he met a woman on Facebook, claiming to be “Sara Anna”.

She introduced herself as a pharmacist and said that her company deals in cancer drugs and promised supply of cheap raw material. The woman convinced him to work with her after promising him a profit of 60:40 ratio. The woman sent him the email address of a company, Ajay Enterprises, and the complainant struck a deal after talking to “Ajay”. Following this, the complainant transferred ₹39.3 lakh in three instalments in different bank accounts but the raw material was never delivered.

During investigation, a raid was conducted at Delhi and a connection was established with the accused Chizoba Chrisanctus. The police later arrested him from Kuber Building, Maidan Gahri, South Delhi.

During further investigation it was revealed that accused Chizoba Chrisanctus came to India on a medical visa on September 1, 2019, which expired on November 19, 2019, but he continued to overstay illegally.

He made fake arrival and departure stamps on his passport to show fake visas and to mislead police. The police registered a case against him under Sections 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC, and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.