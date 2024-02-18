Chandigarh: Notice to police on bail plea of drug controller

A local court on Saturday issued a notice to Chandigarh Police on the bail plea moved by drug controller Sunil Chaudhary, who is accused in a graft case from September 2023. The case is now listed for February 26. (HT)

Chaudhary was booked for demanding ₹25,000 bribe from a Dhanas-based chemist to issue a drugs licence despite violations.

The drug control officer and middleman Ashok Narula, a resident of Sector 63, were booked under Sections 7, 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Chaudhary had surrendered before a local court on February 1 this year on the orders of the Supreme Court and has been in custody since.

On Saturday, he filed a bail application before a lower court, pleading that he was innocent. Stating that the prosecution had made up a story, Chaudhary stated: “It is neither a case of demand, acceptance nor recovery of any amount by this applicant. Also, no amount or anything else has to be recovered from the applicant.”

The plea stated that it was the co-accused, Ashok Narula, who as per prosecution, demanded and accepted the bribe money, and was on bail since December 15, 2023.

The accused pleaded that he undertook to attend the court hearings regularly and not indulge in any sort of wrongs during the investigation and trial. The case is now listed for February 26.