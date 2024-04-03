 Chandigarh Open 2024: SSP Chawrasia’s team wins pro-am event - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh Open 2024: SSP Chawrasia’s team wins pro-am event

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 03, 2024 09:58 AM IST

SSP Chawrasia’s team comprised amateurs SPS Matharoo, Darvesh Kumar and Chitwan Mann who put up a score of 54.4

Professional golfer SSP Chawrasia’s team won the Pro-Am event of the Chandigarh Open 2024 hosted by Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. Chawrasia’s team comprised amateurs SPS Matharoo, Darvesh Kumar and Chitwan Mann, who put up a score of 54.4.

The winning team led by professional golfer SSP Chawrasia (second from right) at Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Professional golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu and his team, comprising amateurs Aman Chahal, Brigadier KJS Puri and Sandeep Singh Toor, were the runners-up at the Pro-Am with a score of 54.5.



The contest for the closest to the pin on hole no. 8 was won by Colonel Manbir Hundal who landed it within four feet of the pin. The contest for the closest to the pin on hole no. 11 was won by Colonel SS Gill who landed it within two feet and 10 inches of the pin.

Pritinder Singh won the contest for the straightest drive on hole no. 5. His drive landed five inches from the centre of the fairway.

Gurpreet Singh won the contest for the longest drive on hole no. 16. His drive landed at a distance of 282 yards.

Top golfers will be turning up at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens to compete in the inaugural Chandigarh Open 2024 backed by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) starting from Wednesday. The tournament carries a prize purse of 1 crore.

