Chandigarh: Patient’s kin booked for attacking doctor at GMCH-32

Police have booked a resident of SBS Nagar, Punjab, for attacking the duty doctor at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on the intervening night between February 10 and 11. Patient’s kin attacked a resident doctor at GMCH-32 in Chandigarh. (HT)

As per the police, the accused has been identified as Rajeev Kumar, alias Raman, 35, of Jogewal in SBS Nagar. Hospital staff said he had come to the emergency ward, along with some family members of a patient.

The patient, whose name was not revealed, died during treatment, following which the accused quarrelled with and attacked a junior resident doctor, who was working in the emergency ward at the time. Her name was also not shared.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.

On September 13 last year, a junior doctor had slapped a patient’s son in GMCH Sector 32. An inquiry was initiateand new directives were also issued by the hospital after the altercation.