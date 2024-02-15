 Chandigarh: Patient’s kin booked for attacking doctor at GMCH-32 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Patient’s kin booked for attacking doctor at GMCH-32

Chandigarh: Patient’s kin booked for attacking doctor at GMCH-32

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 15, 2024 09:54 AM IST

As per Chandigarh Police, the accused has been identified as Rajeev Kumar, alias Raman, 35, of Jogewal in SBS Nagar

Police have booked a resident of SBS Nagar, Punjab, for attacking the duty doctor at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on the intervening night between February 10 and 11.

Patient’s kin attacked a resident doctor at GMCH-32 in Chandigarh. (HT)
Patient’s kin attacked a resident doctor at GMCH-32 in Chandigarh. (HT)

As per the police, the accused has been identified as Rajeev Kumar, alias Raman, 35, of Jogewal in SBS Nagar. Hospital staff said he had come to the emergency ward, along with some family members of a patient.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The patient, whose name was not revealed, died during treatment, following which the accused quarrelled with and attacked a junior resident doctor, who was working in the emergency ward at the time. Her name was also not shared.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.

On September 13 last year, a junior doctor had slapped a patient’s son in GMCH Sector 32. An inquiry was initiateand new directives were also issued by the hospital after the altercation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On