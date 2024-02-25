Chandigarh Pet Expo 2024 woofs in with 30 breeds

The two-day Chandigarh Pet Expo 2024 and 75th All Breed Dog Show began at Parade Ground, Sector 17, on Saturday. Dogs ready for competitions during the Chandigarh Pet Expo 2024 that commenced at Parade Ground, Sector 17, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The event, being held from 10 am to 8 pm, will feature participation of more than 500 dogs, belonging to 30 breeds, in a series of events that will be judged by a jury of eight international members.

The event is being organised by CAT Consult in association with Chandigarh Kennel Club, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) and Small Animals Clinicians’ Association (SACA).

Inaugurating the expo, GADVASU vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh said, “The importance of pets is increasing with the rise in nuclear families and this exhibition presents a chance for all stakeholders to discuss various issues related to the welfare of pet animals. Chandigarh Pet Expo is also a model for protecting birds and animals.”

“Here pet owners can interact with veterinarians and get insights from the pet industry,” said Hardeep Singh, founder and CEO of CAT Consults.

Paw-some bonds unleash at Elante

Nexus Elante Mall is also hosting a two-day pet festival “Pet Fed” till Sunday. A wide array of activities and games were organised on the first day of the festival.

The festival’s primary aim is to raise awareness about welfare of pets, encouraging people to be more empathetic and attentive to the needs of animals, while celebrating the bond between pets and their owners.