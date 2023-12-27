Chandigarh: PO held for stalking woman

Police arrested a 35-year-old proclaimed offender on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Chitti Tehsil village in Jalandhar. The accused was arrested and later released on bail. He failed to attend court hearings and was hence declared a proclaimed offender.

The accused was evading arrest in a case of outraging modesty of a woman and stalking registered at the Manimajra police station in 2019.

The case was registered on the woman’s complaint who stated that a man is stalking her and harassing her mentally.

She stated that the accused was continuously calling despite the fact that she told him that she is not interested in talking to him.