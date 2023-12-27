close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: PO held for stalking woman

Chandigarh: PO held for stalking woman

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 27, 2023 06:18 AM IST

The accused was evading arrest in a case of outraging modesty of a woman and stalking registered at the Manimajra police station in 2019

Police arrested a 35-year-old proclaimed offender on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, a resident of Chitti Tehsil village in Jalandhar.

The accused was arrested and later released on bail. He failed to attend court hearings and was hence declared a proclaimed offender.
The accused was arrested and later released on bail. He failed to attend court hearings and was hence declared a proclaimed offender.

The accused was evading arrest in a case of outraging modesty of a woman and stalking registered at the Manimajra police station in 2019.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The case was registered on the woman’s complaint who stated that a man is stalking her and harassing her mentally.

She stated that the accused was continuously calling despite the fact that she told him that she is not interested in talking to him. The accused was arrested and later released on bail. He failed to attend court hearings and was hence declared a proclaimed offender.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out