Chandigarh Police identify 10 more suspects, release their pictures

The Chandigarh police on Tuesday identified 10 more suspects and released their pictures who were involved in violence on the Sector 52/53 dividing road on February 8. However, the police are yet to make any arrests.

Sikh activists under the banner of the Quami Insaaf Morcha clashed with police forces near the Chandigarh-Mohali border on February 8 leaving 33 cops injured.

The first information report (FIR) registered by the Chandigarh Police said that the violence was part of a “well-thought conspiracy”.

Police have invoked sections of attempt to murder, robbery, rioting and Arms Act in the FIR. Based on videos, the police have so far identified 30 suspects who were involved in the violence. The notice appeals to the public to share the identity/any details of the following persons to the Chandigarh Police on Email ID-firno.63@gmail.com and WhatsApp Number 9875984001. The informer will be rewarded ₹10,000 and his/her identity will be kept secret.