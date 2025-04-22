Chandigarh: Posing as his boss, fraudsters make man transfer 1.3 crore

Unidentified fraudsters contacted an executive of a company through WhatsApp while posing as his boss and made him transfer ₹1.3 crore citing immediate need for a new project, police said on Monday. The victim went to the bank concerned to get the transaction stopped but it had already gone through. (HT file)

Victim Dinesh Kashyap of Sector 32, associated with Froser Valley India Education LLP, has got an FIR registered at the cyber crime police station in Sector 17, stating that he received a WhatsApp message on February 17 from an unknown number wherein the sender pretended to be his superior.

The fraudster sought an immediate transfer of ₹1.3 crore, claiming that it had to be paid in advance for a new project. Kashyap transferred the amount from the company’s HDFC Bank account in Sector 46, Chandigarh, to the account number, as sought, that was registered in the name of Joshua Oscar Nevis.

“I dialed the number and the imposters responded via message, saying that they would call back. It was only then I suspected that something was wrong,” Kashyap stated in his complaint. Realising the fraud, he approached the bank to halt the transaction but the transfer had already gone through, he stated in his complaint.

The incident was promptly reported at the Cyber Crime Station, and the police registered FIR dated April 20, 2025, under Sections 319(2), 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unknown persons.