Chandigarh: Purohit’s 3-year stay not short of controversies

In his three years as Chandigarh administrator, a role adjunct to his position as Punjab governor, Banwarilal Purohit revelled in casting himself a hands-on, no-nonsense and people-friendly head of the UT administration, but his tenure was marked by controversies that often put him at odds with interest groups in the city. Banwarilal Purohit revelled in casting himself a hands-on, no-nonsense and people-friendly head of the Chandigarh administration. (HT Photo)

The 84-year-old newspaper editor-turned-politician, who was elected MP on the Congress and BJP tickets from Maharashtra before he was catapulted into the gubernatorial roles in Tamil Nadu and Punjab by the Narendra Modi government, ended his tenure with a trail of controversies that defined his possibly last public assignment. On Saturday, Purohit was replaced by Assam governor Gulab Chand Kataria, a BJP stalwart hailing from Rajasthan.

From political flip-flops to run-ins with the Opposition, announcements that never reached fruition to interventions on key issues, Purohit was active and vocal on matters concerning the city. The refusal to allow the new housing scheme, U-turn on capping the registration of non-electric vehicles to push for electric vehicles, and the scrapping of five-star stays for officials on tours kept Purohit in the spotlight more often than his predecessors.

Purohit resigned on February 3, 2023, citing personal reasons, but his resignation was not accepted by the President. He came to Punjab Raj Bhawan in September 2021.

Despite demand from all quarters, Purohit did not take any action against nominated councillor Anil Masih, who invalidated eight votes in the January mayoral elections, leading to the BJP candidate’s victory. Later, the top court declared the alliance candidate winner, stating that the presiding officer had intentionally attempted to deface eight ballot papers. The issue became a national controversy, and even the BJP faced backlash during the Lok Sabha elections.

In March this year, a fiery war of words had erupted between Purohit and AAP mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor over the latter’s populist move to provide 20,000 litres of free water monthly to Chandigarh residents.

The mayor had accused the administrator of insulting him with his remarks on the free water decision at a Raj Bhawan function. Questioning the decision’s viability, Purohit had hit back at the mayor saying he will not allow ‘jungle raj’ in the city. He had said how could he allow unrealistic promises of free water supply as it was fraud with the people of Chandigarh.

“People were not happy with his work. Instead of solving issues or taking them to the Union ministry, he used to complicate issues pertaining to the city,” BJP vice-president Davinder Babla said, adding, “Purohit did not appear neutral, though he was an honest man.”

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said a person who holds a position of authority has to deal with situations where they receive both bouquets and brickbats. “I have known him since he was an MP, where he worked meticulously. I wish him all the best,” he added.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky said, “Purohit is a seasoned politician who wanted to do a lot for the city, but due to the lack of will from the central government and red tape among the bureaucracy, he could not help resolve most of the issues.”

Of bouquets and brickbats

A no-nonsense and people-friendly head of the UT administration, Purohit’s tenure was marked by controversies that often put him at odds with interest groups in the city.

Austerity measures

In August last year, Purohit issued a directive that prohibited officers from travelling by air and staying in luxury hotels during their Delhi trips. Also, amidst the soaring prices of tomatoes in the region, on August 3, 2023, he excluded tomatoes from the Raj Bhawan menu.

Stalled housing scheme

Purohit put the CHB’s ambitious Sector-53 General Housing Scheme on hold in August last year, terming it unnecessary. Consequently, the board cancelled the ₹200-crore tenders floated on August 2 last year for the construction of 340 flats on nine acres of land. The administrator had also told the CHB not to pursue another housing scheme at the IT Park, which has been caught in environmental clearance tangles.

Indecisive on lal dora

At the UT administrator’s advisory council meeting in August 2023, Purohit said he will be deciding on the pending issues of the city. Yet, he failed to take a call on the two-decade-old pending issue of regularising construction outside the lal dora limits and ownership rights to dwellers of rehabilitation colonies.

U-turn on EV policy

Buckling under pressure, in November, Purohit removed the cap on the registration of all non-electric vehicles, including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. The policy had drawn sharp criticism from automobile dealers and residents after being rolled out on September 20, 2022, and targets had been revised thrice.

Nothing on need-based changes

In December 2023, Purohit had stated that authorities were reconsidering need-based changes in about 60,000 CHB flats and would frame a policy accordingly, but seven months on, nothing materialised.