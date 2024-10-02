Menu Explore
Chandigarh ranks first in voluntary blood donation among all UTs

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 02, 2024 10:14 AM IST

In recognition of its efforts in promoting voluntary blood donation, Chandigarh has been awarded the top position among all Union Territories by the Blood Transfusion Services (BTS), directorate general of health services, ministry of health and family welfare, Government of India.

Chandigarh has been awarded the top position among all Union Territories by the Blood Transfusion Services (BTS) for promoting voluntary blood donation (HT File)
The award was presented during a ceremony held on the occasion of National Voluntary Blood Donation Day in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The State Blood Transfusion Council, Chandigarh, was honoured for its performance in 2023-24 during which it organised 1,006 blood donation camps, surpassing the target of 858 camps. The city also collected 107,170 units of blood, exceeding the target of 100,000 units set by the Government of India.

The award was received by the project director of Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society and member secretary, State Blood Transfusion Council, Chandigarh.

