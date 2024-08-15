Chandigarh records 14.4 mm rain, temperature sees a dip

While 14.4 mm rain was recorded in the city over the day on Wednesday, more rain is likely in the coming days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with chances of rain on Independence Day as well. A moderate spell of rain upto 60 mm is expected in the coming days as per the IMD officials. (HT FILE)

With an active monsoon system, chances of rain are likely to continue till the end of the week. They will be highest on Thursday, while they are likely to reduce from Friday onwards. A moderate spell of rain upto 60 mm is expected in the coming days as per the IMD officials.

Temperature is also likely to stay below normal especially if it rains or remains cloudy during the day.

Maximum temperature fell from 35.2°C on Tuesday to 31.5°C on Wednesday due to the rain. Minimum temperature increased slightly from 27.3°C on Tuesday to 27.9°C on Wednesday.

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 33°C while minimum temperature will remain around 27°C.