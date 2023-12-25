Chandigarh saw 80 house break-ins this year, just over 50% cases solved

Burglars had a field day this year as a total 80 break-ins were reported in Chandigarh in 2023, till date, even as police were able to crack only a little over 50% of these cases. Burglars had a field day this year as a total 80 break-ins were reported in Chandigarh in 2023, till date, even as police were able to crack only a little over 50% of these cases. (HT File)

Police data reveals that the maximum number of burglaries were reported in the months of February, March and May when most families go for vacations in wake of school holidays.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

With 11 cases, May saw the maximum burglary cases, followed by 10 in March and nine in February.

The number remained constant from June to September when seven incidents of burglaries each were reported.

As per police officials most incidents of burglaries occur in months when residents are out on family vacations.

Even cops not spared

Recently, burglars broke into the official accommodation of Model Jail deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mukesh Kumar while he was away with his family to attend a wedding on November 29. When he returned home, he found the house ransacked and locks missing. Cash amounting to ₹2 lakh and some jewellery was stolen. On the basis of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, police had managed to crack this case and arrested four accused, part of an interstate gang from Bihar. Incidentally, the same gang ransacked another house in Sector 35 A on December 2 and decamped with foreign currency, cash and jewellery.

Out of the 80 cases registered this year, police have solved 44 cases and arrested 66 persons for the crimes, said UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur.