Chandigarh: Scooterist dies 12 days after being hit by SUV

Police have booked the driver of an SUV that hit a scooterist near the Sector 39/40 light point, claiming her life. The victim, 22-year-old Neha, a resident of Sector 39-D, Chandigarh, succumbed to her injuries on May 22, 12 days after the accident, while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. (HT Photo)

The victim, 22-year-old Neha, a resident of Sector 39-D, succumbed to her injuries on May 22, 12 days after the accident, while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32.

The complaint was lodged by Neha’s sister, Sandhya, who witnessed the accident on May 10.

According to Sandhya, Neha was returning home on her Honda Activa after dropping their father at the Sector 40 Community Centre. She added that while heading for some personal work in the same sector, she saw a rashly driven white Mahindra Scorpio, coming from the Sector 56 side, hitting Neha’s scooter.

“I rushed to her aid and took her to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16,” Sandhya stated in her complaint. “The SUV driver, Amandeep Singh, a resident of Mohali, later arrived at the hospital, and Neha, in a conscious state, identified him as the person who hit her.”

But due to the severity of her injuries, Neha was referred to GMCH- 32, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Based on Sandhya’s statement, a case was registered under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 39 police station on Sunday.