Yusuf, 24, of Dera Bassi, was arrested by Mohali police for snatching a mobile phone on September 18. (Image for representational purpose)
Chandigarh: Snatching accused flees police custody

The accused of snatching was taken to a hospital in Chandigarh owing to his poor health condition, from where he fled the police custody
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:10 AM IST

A snatching accused taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 for treatment escaped after pushing aside a Punjab Police constable on Wednesday.

Yusuf, 24, of Dera Bassi, was arrested by Mohali police for snatching a mobile phone on September 18.

Constable Dilsher Singh said that he, along with constable Kamaldeep, was deployed with Yusuf, who was referred to GMCH from Dera Bassi owing to his poor health condition.

On Monday, the cop said, Yusuf complained of stomachache and Kamaldeep went to call a doctor. “He then told me that he wanted to use the loo, from where he fled. We chased him, but he couldn’t be caught,” Dilsher mentioned in his complaint.

A case under Section 224 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

