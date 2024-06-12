 Chandigarh STA failed to achieve targets in 2021-23: Audit report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh STA failed to achieve targets in 2021-23: Audit report

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Jun 12, 2024 09:06 AM IST

According to the report, the Chandigarh administration’s finance department set revenue receipt targets for the STA at ₹64 crore for the financial year 2021-22 and ₹70 crore for 2022-23

The UT’s principal director of audit, in a report, has flagged that the State Transport Authority (STA) of the UT administration has failed to achieve its targets in the past two financial years.

The STA stated that defaulting vehicles have been blacklisted and will be challaned if found operating on the road. (HT file photo for representation)
The STA stated that defaulting vehicles have been blacklisted and will be challaned if found operating on the road. (HT file photo for representation)

The STA generates revenue from registration fees of commercial vehicles, issuance of fitness certificates, permit fees, and challans of commercial vehicles.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

According to the report, the UT administration’s finance department set revenue receipt targets for the STA at 64 crore for the financial year 2021-22 and 70 crore for 2022-23.

During the inspection of STA records, it was noticed that the department could not meet the required targets. In the financial year 2021-22, the department achieved only 30.61 crore out of the targeted 64 crore, resulting in a shortfall of 33.39 crore (52%). Similarly, in 2022-23, the department managed to achieve only 40.53 crore out of its target of 70 crore, resulting in a shortfall of 29.47 crore (42%).

When the revenue shortfall was pointed out, the department replied that it was due to non-registration of vehicles and non-renewal of permit fees.

RK Garg, who obtained the audit report under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, said it is a huge financial loss to the department and that the responsibility of officials should be fixed.

During the inspection of records, it was also noticed that road tax amounting to 28.35 lakh was not realised from 270 commercial vehicles over the financial years 2021-23. Out of this amount, 18.26 lakh was not deposited by the owners of 225 goods vehicles, 40,800 by the owners of four tourist vehicles, and 9.68 lakh by the owners of 41 private service vehicles.

Further, during the checking of records, it was noticed that permit fees amounting to 6.79 lakh for 678 commercial vehicles was also not realised during these years. Of the total amount, 3.97 lakh was not deposited by the owners of 100 goods vehicles, 52,220 fell short from the owners of 373 auto-rickshaws (passenger), 67,760 remained not deposited by the owners of 154 motor and maxi cabs, and 1.61 lakh remained unpaid by the owners of 51 private service vehicles.

When the audit raised these issues, the department stated that these vehicles have been blacklisted on the Vahan portal and will be challaned if found operating on the road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh STA failed to achieve targets in 2021-23: Audit report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On