Chandigarh: Teen member of robbers’ gang held, 3 bikes recovered

Wanted for a series of gunpoint robberies in Chandigarh and Mohali, an absconding member of a robbers’ gang has landed in police net. The accused, aged 19, is a Class-12 passout, say police. (HT Photo)

Identified as Gurkirat Singh, the accused, aged 19, is a Class-12 passout and a resident of Chajju Majra village in Mohali, said police.

With his arrest, police recovered three motorcycles, a scooter and three sets of alloy wheels stolen by the gang.

The CIA staff of Mohali police had registered a case against the accused and his accomplices at the Kharar police station on March 18, 2025, for committing robberies with illegal weapons.

Following a probe, police arrested six gang members, leading to recovery of illegal weapons, vehicles and car accessories. However, Gurkirat remained at large.

Hot on his trail, police continued to conduct raids at his house and other possible hideouts. Finally, on April 24, the accused was arrested by the CIA team from his house.

The investigation was conducted under the supervision of superintendent of police (Investigation) Saurabh Jindal and deputy superintendent of police (Investigation) Talwinder Singh.

According to police, the gang had been active in Chandigarh and Mohali, where they robbed people at gunpoint. Apart from this, they were also behind several theft cases.

Among the vehicles recovered from Gurkirat are a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, stolen by the accused from Ansal Society, Kharar; a Yamaha R15, stolen from Global City, Harlalpur, Kharar, and Hero Splendor lifted from Mohali, apart from a TVS Jupiter that was nicked from Desu Majra Road, Fartulapur.

Besides, two sets of alloy wheels with tyres, stolen from Mataur, and another, stolen from the area under the Phase-1 police station, were also recovered.

Gurkirat was produced before a court that sent him to police remand for further questioning and recoveries.